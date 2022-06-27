Category Three Burn Ban Approaches Southeast Fire Centre

The Southeast Fire Centre says Category Three Open Burning prohibitions begin this Thursday at noon.

The Category Three ban restricts any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide, burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares and more.

Any active Category Three fire across the region must be extinguished by noon this Thursday, June 30th.

Consequential fines range between an $1150 ticket and up to $100,000 if convicted.

The prohibition is set to remain in place until further notice.

The BC Wildfire Service has recorded 171 fires so far this year.

Just a single blaze is active within the Southeast Fire Centre jurisdiction; a spot fire just 3KM northwest of Martha Creek near Revelstoke.