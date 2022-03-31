CBT Funds Regional Climate Resiliency Projects

The Columbia Basin Trust is helping boost local climate resiliency with $1.7-million in project grant funding announced yesterday, March 30th.

Senior Manager, Special Initiatives Katie Kendall explains:

“It’s called the Climate Resilience Program and we are funding eight projects through that program that help these communities in their ability to anticipate, prepare for and respond to events, trends or opportunities related to climate change…. While we have announced eight successful projects under the Climate Resilience Program we’re also integrating climate resilience into other programs like our funding of large scale ecosystem enhancement projects, energy efficiency upgrades in affordable housing for instance….”

The biggest grant is worth $455,000 for a West Kootenay bear-safe rural organics collection service. Another initiative is the West and East Kootenay water monitoring program, receiving $213,500 to help better understand climate change impacts.

“The one I’d start with is the Low Speed Electric Vehicles pilot in Nelson. So this is with the Kootenay Care Share Cooperative and it’s creating a two-year pilot project to introduce electric vehicles to their fleet; so very exciting times there.” adds Kendall

The City of Nelson is seeing roughly $199,000 for a pre-treated organics diversion pilot utilizing food waste recyclers. Just over $200,000 is launching a Kootenay Clean Energy Transition Pilot to build workforce capacity for a clean-energy transition through training. The City of Rossland is receiving about $187,000 towards a Concierge Service Pilot aiming to remove barriers for local home retrofits. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is seeing over $81,000 towards an education program for a new organics collection service.