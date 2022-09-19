CBT President Addresses 21/22 Annual Report, AGM

The Columbia Basin Trust has released their Annual Report and has an Annual General Meeting on the horizon this week.

President Johnny Strilaeff tells Bounce Radio that the $87.8-million provided to Basin Communities this past year includes over $62-million in grants alone:

“The number is of course very big, but remembering the size of The Basin you know an area the size of Austria and the diverse community needs and aspirations; it will always exceed the level of resources that The Trust has available. But I am really proud of what we were able to deliver and commit, but it’s really about more than the dollars there. There was more than 2400 individual projects across The Basin that were supported through our various program initiatives....”

That $62-million also includes $12.5-million in capital projects to bolster economic development and increase broadband infrastructure, $5.9-million in business loans and $7-million in real estate and commercial investments. But what about revenue?

“I am really proud of the performance of our investment team, our power operations team and all those that have responsibility for managing our investments. The result was the largest amount of revenue that The Trust has ever generated in a single year: About 96 million dollars” adds Strilaeff

The AGM’s hybrid format this Thursday, September 22nd, offers the chance to attend in-person for the first time since the pandemic:

“….Join in-person or online. In person it is in Valemount so I recognize for many of your listeners that is a trip that is very difficult to make, but you can absolutely join online and see it live, hear more about the highlights and then also ask any questions and we’ll do our best to answer.”

CBT’s Management Plan Strategic Priorities expire at the end of 2023 and so an extensive public input process from fall 2022 to fall 2023 will help renew that plan.