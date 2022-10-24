CBT President Speaks to Business Smart Grants

The Columbia Basin Trust has launched Business Smart Grants to help small to medium-sized businesses adapt to a changing climate.

President Johnny Strilaeff says business renewal is a top priority for The Trust:

“As we’ve talked to business owners around the region one of the most prominent themes is ‘how can we reduce our carbon footprint? What are things we could do to reduce our green house gas emissions as a business and reduce waste?’ really wanting to find ways to adapt their business in a significantly changing world.”

Strilaeff explains that a wide range of businesses are eligible for funds that can be used for a wide range of supports:

“Really it is targeting the smaller businesses so between two and about 50 employees and been in operation for more than two years. Other than that very generally eligibility; as long as those are satisfied and the business is in good standing, we’d love to hear their ideas.”

“…. Reducing the amount of waste that’s going to landfill, electrification of vehicles that are used at the business, so really a wide range of potential projects but of course what we really are targeting is demonstrable reductions in carbon emissions or greenhouse gas emissions and reduced waste.” he adds

Grants can cover up to 50% of project costs, capped at $100,000. The Sustainable Mitigation Adaptation and Resilience Transition (SMART) grants can be applied for until January 18th.