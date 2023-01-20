CBT Seeks Public Feedback for Management Plan

(Image provided by CBT: Columbia Basin Trust wants to hear your vision for the future of the region)

The Columbia Basin Trust wants residents to have their say in the newest Columbia Basin Management Plan.

The Plan guides investments and initiatives based off community feedback, with over 20 in-person meetings and virtual options set for this April and May.

President Johnny Strilaeff explains that The Trust has needed a new Management Plan for quite some time:

“It tells us where we need to focus our human and financial resources to support what residents tell us is mostly important in their communities. Our current plan actually came to a close in 2020 and we were intending to start a very broad public engagement at that time alongside celebrating the 25th anniversary of Columbia Basin Trust….”

“We will have 23 community meetings. So these will be right in different basin locations: In a hall, in a complex, where we will have staff available for both an Open House and facilitated conversations. So those will start at the beginning of April and carry forward through to mid-May. At the same time there will be opportunities for virtual connection….”

Strilaeff explains that people can “Save the Date” by visiting this webpage:

“We will keep that website, it’s a dedicated site, completely up to date with all the information on all of the different community sessions and ways to engage with us.”

Resident feedback will be presented to the public later on at three large regional events.