CBT Speaks to Broadband Network Expansion, Secured Funds

(Image Provided by CBT: Aerial view from Fruitvale: Funding of $4.9 million has been secured to expand Columbia Basin Trust’s regional fibre optic network between Fruitvale and Nelson)

The Columbia Basin Trust's regional fibre optic network is expanding between Fruitvale and Nelson, as well as between Kimberly and Wasa.

The $7.6 million in secured funding aims to complete work by March 2024. Executive Director, Delivery of Benefits of Aimee Ambrosone says the completion date is however dependant on permitting:

“The first step in building this regional fibre optic backbone now, that the funding has been obtained and secured, is to work on permitting applications. We have to obtain permissions to put fibre on poles or to put it in the ground, so we have to work with permitting authorities on that….”

She says that won't however be the end of all their work:

“Building a regional fibre optic network is the first step; this is like the highway bringing the fibre into communities and then there’s further work to be done to connect households to the network through wireless or additional other connections.”

Ambrosone says The Trust began developing their own fibre network back in 2011:

“So many rural areas in the region still don’t have adequate high speed connectivity. So we’re very pleased that we’ve been able to obtain funding working in collaboration with the federal government through the CRTC, with the Province of British Columbia and the Regional District….”

Impacted West Kootenay communities include Erie, Hall, Meadows, Montrose, Park Siding, Porto Rico, Salmo and Ymir. The trust is contributing just over $1 million for each project. These projects, along with the 185km of backbone currently being built in the Slocan Valley and South Country, look to bring the Trust’s fibre optic network in the Basin to 1250 km total.