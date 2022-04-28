CBT Supports Projects Benefiting Ecosystem Health

The Columbia Basin Trust is funding six new projects focusing on ensuring healthy, diverse and functioning local ecosystems.

The trust is committing $1.8-million total. Executive Director, Delivery of Benefits Amy Ambrosone explains Columbia Basin residents have made it clear that ecosystem enhancement is a top priority:

“…. Making sure that areas like forest wetlands, riparian areas, grasslands are healthy and functioning into the long-term, and so they asked the trust to prioritize support for projects that allow for ecosystem enhancement and ecosystem restoration….”

Ambrosone explains that one project is in partnership with Yaqan Nu?kiy and their previous experience restoring wetlands, streams and floodplains:

“…. They’re using that expertise to restore 517 hectares of aquatic and terrestrial habitat along the Kootenay and Goat Rivers in the Creston area and it’s going to help that area more resemble it’s natural state and that will in turn benefit species like the northern leopard frog, white sturgeon and the western painted turtle.”

The Building Homes for Bats initiative is one of the more regional funded programs:

“…. They’re basically improving bat roost habitat across the Columbia Basin at various different sites and that will allow for better homes for bats in different areas. Bats are a really important part of overall ecosystem health and they’re going to be doing those improvements at different sites in areas like the Creston Valley wildlife management area.” Adds Ambrosone

That work is to be done through the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada and other partners over four years. Another of the six highlighted projects is called The Wide-reaching Benefits of Cottonwood. This project will see the Elk River Watershed Alliance plant around 20,000 cottonwood live stakes and 8000 native understory seedlings over four years.