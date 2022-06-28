CBT Supports Work Funding Solar Projects in First Nation Communities

The Columbia Basin Trust is backing a project meant to generate renewable energy and lower utility bills for members of the Lower Kootenay Band.

Projects are also receiving support from the New Relationship Trust, which provides funding programs for BC First Nations communities.

The Trust's Mark Brunton says putting solar panels on six rental homes will also mean local jobs:

“They will also train, mentor and employ local First Nations members to install the solar panels and fibre optics cables, creating two meaningful training opportunities to increase their knowledge and experience.”

He says the project achieves two important priorities.

“We heard from the residents of the basin that affordable housing and supporting First Nations and climate resilience was important to them. These solar panels will make those homes more energy efficient and make them more sustainable in the long term.”

“The communities will generate their own renewable energy and lower their utility bills. So combined those solar panels will generate about 200,000 kilowatt-hours per year, which will power about 31 homes.” adds Brunton

The fibre optics installation on four of the homes is meant to improve high speed internet connectivity.