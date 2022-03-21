Chamber Presents 2021 Operations to Castlegar Council

Last week's 2021 Chamber of Commerce Update, March 7th for Castlegar City Council, looked at last year's operations amid the pandemic.

Last year's focuses spanned the visitor centre, airport kiosk, business and attraction retention, economic development and much more with a Business Recovery Advisor position having been brought online. Visitor Centre visits were down by 114 with roughly 4200 recorded last year while over 75% of people who relocate to Castlegar have reportedly visited prior. Biking and hiking trails were 2020's most inquired about amenities while Millennium Park topped last year, followed by Sculpture Walk.

“We all know that the government’s been throwing out piles of money. Is there any concern or have you heard anything about maybe some of that money drying up? I’m always concerned that some of this money’s going to dry up at some point and is it going to be hard to scale back some of these things that you’re doing?” asked Councillor Dan Rye

“That business support sheet that comes out, does that go to all your members? Is that part of your package?” asked Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff

“Kudos to you and your team, we’ve travelled a bit since things started opening up a bit and you can see our town doesn’t have as many empty stores as a lot of towns do they have weathered better than most….” added Councillor Maria McFaddin

The delegation says all of the area's over-600 businesses saw pandemic support through means such as those referenced Business Support Sheets. While work has been fairly grant dependant, The Chamber hopes funding opportunities remain available as they're necessary for shop local campaigns and more.

This year marks The Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce's 75th year in action.

Castlegar City Council is back in action today, March 21st, and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.