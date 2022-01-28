Chamber Presents New Building Proposal to Castlegar Council

The Castlegar Chamber of Commerce has been designing a new energy efficient home base for over eight years and now they finally hope to start with construction.

Castlegar City Council received a presentation on Monday, January 24th, on the $5.5 million proposal which hopes to go to tender by this summer. Mayor Kirk Duff hopes the Chamber can fill their funding gaps, with $900,000 in grants pending and $3.1 million already fundraised:

“I want to wish you the best of luck on requiring the remaining funds that you need. I’m sure it will come; it’s that last bit that you’ve secured the major donors and that’s the real key to the whole project….”

The building design draws inspiration from the area's mountain tops, featuring a peaked roof, two floors and four main inhabitants. Presenters explain the mass timber and certified passive house external materials offer increased energy efficiency.

“I was on the board quite a number of years ago and there was talk at that time of building a new building and it seemed like a real high in the sky idea. But here we are in 2022 and you guys have worked long and hard and I think it’s a real testament to everything you’ve done.” adds Councillor Dan Rye

“It looks like you’re going to tender was it April, May in there…. Is that good timing? Because typically that’s where all big projects, all cities and that they tender during that time because they have their budgets and everything is renewed….” asked Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff

Presenters explain that the project’s importance and general attractiveness makes them confident in having a robust tender process with interested partners.

Mercer Celgar is one partner for the project and as such the facility features a Celgar Conference Room. Move-in is proposed for May 2023 and as there are people that are interested in having the old building, presenters say they’re exploring the feasibility of relocating the old building instead of demolishing it come spring.