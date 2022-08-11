Christina Lake Fundraiser Aims to be Canada's Longest Open Water Swim

A first of its kind fundraising event hits Christina Lake this month with five organizations total splitting the benefits.

The Big Effort Swim event on August 20th claims to be Canada's longest open water swim challenge.

Director and Founder Sasha Tyoschyn tells Bounce Radio that he got the idea for this fundraiser after falling short of swimming the whole length of Christina Lake himself:

“So two years ago we started this foundation called the Big Effort Foundation and the whole idea is that the more effort you put into yourself, the bigger impact you have on the world. So the idea for this fundraiser is the more kilometres you swim, the more you fundraise for these charities….”

“We want to do a Big Run in the future and maybe a Big Bike, Bike Climb; we kind of want to expand a little bit. But that’s further into the future. We want to see how this year goes and hopefully make it an annual event.” he adds

“We’re hoping to have a barbeque at the beach that day and live music and just really turn it into this community event where people can come out and support a good cause and have fun doing it. So that’s where I come in and somebody needs to be in charge while Sasha’s swimming, so….” says Executive Director Victoria Henne

Kids Swims range from 25 to 300-metres while the Marathons range from 750-metres to 36 kilometres; the full length of the lake and back. There will also be activities at the public beach during the marathons.