Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games continue today, August 2nd, in Birmingham England.

Today's competitions included the Mixed 4x100-metre Medley Swimming Event, which saw Canada score a Silver Medal with help from a local superstar.

Christina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.

This was the last of Canada's 13 medals received on today's fifth day of competitions.

Dergousoff also placed seventh in the Men's 200-mete Breaststroke on Friday with a time of 2:13.85.

Bounce Radio's Alex Robinson says "Go James, Go" and promises to have more to follow.