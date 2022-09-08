City Council Approves Secured Funding for Nelson Arts Council

The Nelson and District Arts Council will receive $25,000 annually from the City towards continuing Mural Festival events.

City Council heard from Executive Director Sydney Black on Tuesday, September 6th, before agreeing to secure the next five-years worth of funding. This following annual funding requests to council over the past five years. Black says Mural Festival's exponential growth starts with the team:

“We started with three staff and like four musicians, and this year we had a staff of six and then ten additional contractors who worked with us and we hired over 50 musicians. So things have grown quite exponentially; I’m quite proud and very-very grateful….”

Councillor Keith Page is still concerned about the bigger picture; balancing varying tastes over time in a heritage community like Nelson:

“…. And I touched on it in our last conversation of like how do we renew these? How do we go back? Are we just going to get growth upon growth upon growth of murals and is that necessarily a positive impact on our heritage city in terms of how our streetscapes look without walls completely covered in art all the time?”

The Executive Director in-turn explains that it’s really up to the greater community:

“We keep waiting for the tastes to kind of die down and I’m like well with the City’s funding we can do one or two murals on public walls and that’s kind of where I set myself up every year to work from…. Then every year we just get more and more humans who are like ‘we want this on our building’….”

Black adds that murals are targeted for walls and spaces that could use the brightening up; not heritage sites. One bonus to funded murals has been eliminating local graffiti, as just one mural has been defaced to date and tools are in place to mitigate any damage.