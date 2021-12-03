City Council Receives Nelson Next Presentation

Nelson City Council is back in action next week, on December 7th, but just in case you missed a recent presentation on the City’s highly anticipated Nelson Next Climate Strategy; the Bounce Radio Newsroom’s got you covered.

Masterminds behind the Nelson Next Climate Strategy fielded Council’s questions on November 19th. The initiative is aiming for a 75% reduction in community-wide greenhouse gases by 2030 and net zero by 2040.

Mayor John Dooley looks forward to Nelson further defining itself as a climate leader:

“Yes we’re going to learn from other people but in actual fact, probably, more people are going to learn from us. You know, and that’s exciting to know that once again Nelson’s in the forefront as we were when we built our hydro, and brought in our railroads and universities and colleges….”

Councillor Keith Page suggests the City should boost their carbon budget and GHG reporting:

“…. So that when we’re getting that annual report every year…. There’s something complimenting of a list of accomplishments but there’s that one, two, three page that’s like ‘this is the areas that we’ve seen reductions’ and ‘this is the percentage of change from last year’….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward says the BCCDC's COVID-19 data page is a great example of displaying and incentivizing local progress:

“….I remember when we were really spiking a bunch of months ago and kind of the whole community got together in a lot of different areas and were like ‘you can see right here this is not going well’ and there was a lot of kind of pressure from many fronts….”

Nelson's Organic Waste Diversion Strategy involving Food-Cyclers aims to further boost the circular economy with implementation set for 2022. Part of the strategy covers Climate Adaptation and planning for 100 year weather events. The design is underway for Phase 2 of The City's Neighbourhood Bikeway Project with grant applications set for next year.