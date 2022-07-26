City of Castlegar Awards Outgoing Emergency Social Services Director

The City of Castlegar commemorated an outgoing member of staff last week, July 18th, after 18 years of service as the municipality’s Emergency Social Services Director.

Deb Chmara's over 54 years experience with the Red Cross has also seen her help in places like Albania, Sri Lanka and Israel. This saw the City award her a framed Jim Lawrence picture of a bear standing with a camera at last week’s Regular Meeting of Council.

Chmara explains not everyone is used to Canada's wildlife:

“I was in Russia and Crimea when this picture was taken and somebody sent it to me and I was showing it to everybody…. And they couldn’t believe that people would get pictures of bears like that so it’s a very-very popular picture around the world.”

“I came to Castlegar a long time ago and said I was only going to be here for two years and obviously there is something very-very special about this community; the people the environment the opportunities that it gave me…. My dad before he passed said ‘if you want to stay in Castlegar, stay and do whatever you want. You’ve got some seniority with the School District’…. and he was right. Because so many doors opened because I stayed here and I’ve never regretted it for one single moment and I’ll be here for a long time. Most probably permanently if you get my drift….” adds Chmara

Mayor Kirk Duff read a letter from back when Chmara was named the 2019 Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer of the Year by Emergency Management BC, before sharing his own thoughts:

“Deb has been an instrumental part of the City of Castlegar Municipal Emergency Program and Volunteer Director for Castlegar’s Emergency Social Services since 2004 and I stress volunteer; it’s hard to come by these days. People are so busy it’s hard to get people to volunteer for anything, never mind something as important as this….”

Deb Chmara wasn't the only City Official to be recognized at last week's Regular Castlegar City Council Meeting. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have word on CAO Chris Barlow’s acknowledgement to follow.