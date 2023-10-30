City of Castlegar Recognized for Butterflyway Pollinator Garden

(Image: Communities in Bloom logo provided by Facebook)

This year's National Communities in Bloom 2023 Heritage Conservation Award goes to the City of Castlegar.

This for the Butterflyway Pollinator Garden at the Kootenay Gallery of Art supporting bees, butterflies and more.

Communities in Bloom Volunteer and Volunteer Coordinator for the Butterflyway Project Olga Hallborg says native pollinators rely on native plants:

“Native pollinators as well as insects overall locally and globally we experience huge loss of their population. It’s due to a multitude of reasons, mainly human activities and climate change.”

Hallborg says the recognition doesn't mean this work is over, as more native plant gardens will further support native pollinators:

“Other people who live in Castlegar and businesses, I would like them to be encouraged to create similar plantings, whether smaller or bigger we do need to be having all hands on deck.”

“I think this award calls for the City of Castlegar to somehow acknowledge this award and say thankyou to volunteers involved in some more creative way than just saying ‘thank-you’ and ‘nice work’….”

Castlegar also won a 5 Blooms Bronze award in the Circle of Excellence category for a Silva Cell Modular System enhancing urban tree growth.