City of Grand Forks and Osoyoos Indian Band Partner to Provide Housing
The City of Grand Forks is partnering up with The Osoyoos Indian Band as part of plans to provide much needed housing for residents in the floodplain restoration area.
The Osoyoos Indian Band will lead efforts as up to 10 houses in North Ruckle are moved and another 10 modular houses are constructed in three potential areas elsewhere.
While many are being sold off, The City has acquired houses within the floodplain restoration and dike alignment areas as some are still in good condition. The City is developing over $50-million worth of flood protection infrastructure after the 2018 flood that damaged 400 homes and destroyed 50.
Infrastructure includes dikes, flood walls, floodplains and an engineered storm water management system.
-
Nelson Police Department Presents Darwin Award NominationsThe Darwin Awards Committee is reportedly taking nominations all year round.
-
Castlegar Council Discusses Proposed Cut BlockA letter directed to Councillor Sue-Heaton Shetstobitoff expressed concern on a proposed 40-hectare cut block east of Castlegar above Highway 3 in Cai-Creek.
-
Rossland Council Forwards Proposed Pickleball Courts to Master PlanThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following City Council’s Regular Meeting, November 1st.
-
Regional Climate Collaboration Discussed in Nelson Council ChambersThe discussion came up as part of The Nelson Chamber of Commerce's Business Community Update to Council on October 26th. The Chamber's Executive Director was also supportive of Logtenberg's suggestion.
-
Trail Skills Centre Says Gap Between Living, Minimum Wages DroppingThe living wage is the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet basic needs. The Trail Community Skills Centre says the 2021 living wage for Trail and surrounding communities is $18.15 per hour down from $18.83 just two years ago.
-
Grandview Access Road Talks Return to Castlegar Council ChambersA resident had expressed her displeasure during Council's question period on Monday, citing Sahlstrom Road as a serious hazard. Sahlstorm Road is was set for a grading today, November 8th, and staff will later will provide cost estimates for getting the road to a maintainable level as it can't actually be paved yet.
-
Nelson Police Request Public's Help to Find Missing WomanMs. Rain Shields, also known as Bella Black, was last heard from on Sunday morning, October 31st. Anyone who has spoken with Ms. Shields in the past few days should contact Nelson Police.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Sees Fewer Calls for Service Through FallGrand Forks officers attended 503 calls for service between September 1st and October 31st this year, compared to 529 calls for service through that same period last year. That’s down roughly 30% from the 723 calls for service between July 1st and August 31st. Between 15% and 20% of calls came from Christina Lake.
-
Doctor and Nurses Climate Rally Goes Ahead in Nelson and VictoriaThe recently formed branch is holding the first of it's kind doctor and nurse climate rally at Nelson City Hall today at 12:30PM. Elsewhere in BC, West Coast Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health demonstrators are taking their concerns to the legislature in Victoria today.