City of Grand Forks and Osoyoos Indian Band Partner to Provide Housing

The City of Grand Forks is partnering up with The Osoyoos Indian Band as part of plans to provide much needed housing for residents in the floodplain restoration area.

The Osoyoos Indian Band will lead efforts as up to 10 houses in North Ruckle are moved and another 10 modular houses are constructed in three potential areas elsewhere.

While many are being sold off, The City has acquired houses within the floodplain restoration and dike alignment areas as some are still in good condition. The City is developing over $50-million worth of flood protection infrastructure after the 2018 flood that damaged 400 homes and destroyed 50.

Infrastructure includes dikes, flood walls, floodplains and an engineered storm water management system.