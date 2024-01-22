City of Grand Forks Says Fire Chief No Longer With Organization

The City of Grand Forks says Fire Chief and Manager of Emergency Services Jim Runciman is no longer with the organization.

This comes after Runciman was scheduled for a January 11th court appearance in Rossland over a civil law suit and ended up paying $28,500 to the plaintiff.

A couple in Trail had sued him over an uncompleted kitchen renovation project.

Bounce Radio News heard from Mayor Everett Baker last month that the Fire Chief was on leave as the City continued its due diligence to gather information.

The City says no further statement on the matter will be provided.