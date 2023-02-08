City of Nelson Announces Demolition of Annex Building
(Image Provided by City of Nelson)
The City of Nelson says the next stage of efforts to re-envision City Hall's surroundings are kicking off this week with a bang.
The annex building adjacent to City Hall is being demolished to free up lands where other civic purposes can flower, such as housing.
The building in question was once used for provincial asphalt and concrete testing, then municipal record and supply storage, but is no longer economically feasible for repurpose or redevelopment.
City Hall tenants will park on the cleared site pending a new approved development.
