City of Nelson Receives Grant to Develop Liquid Waste Management Plan

The City of Nelson is receiving a $395,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities Strategic Priorities Fund to fully cover development of a comprehensive Liquid Waste Management Plan.

The Plan was identified as a priority back in January and is the first step in upgrading aging infrastructure including the wastewater treatment plant, as well as a crucial step to ensure proper handling, treatment and disposal of Nelson's liquid waste.

The Management Plan will also help identify and address new environmental requirements associated with liquid waste while ensuring city-infrastructure is sufficient in handling the volume of liquid waste generated throughout the community.

"Mayor and Council are appreciative of being awarded a $395,000 grant contribution from the federal government…." says Mayor Janice Morrison "….This grant will allow us to proceed with the important planning stage of upgrading of our aging wastewater treatment system. This detailed planning is critical as these are multi-million dollar projects."

Residents can expect public consultation on the process as the goal is to develop a community-specific solution.