City of Nelson Receives Time Immemorial Grant

The City of Nelson is receiving a Time Immemorial grant worth $200,000 to bring to life a project at Selkirk's 10th Street College Campus.

In partnership with Selkirk College and regional indigenous nations, an Outdoor Indigenous Cultural Arbour is being built to serve as a cultural gathering and ceremonial space. Cultural Development Officer Joy Barret says the wooden structure will house community events, celebrations, education and more:

“Right now we (Nelson) do not have a meeting space; you know a kind of devoted meeting space either for the indigenous people or for people to learn about indigenous history, be educated and really take the steps towards truth and reconciliation…. Selkirk has been tossing around the concept for a few years. Now they have an arbor on the Castlegar campus and they’ve really been wanting to bring a space to Nelson and I know they’ve been talking to the City….”

“We are planning to start the collaboration process really immediately and our estimated project completion date is the fall of 2023 so we’re hoping by then we will have the structure up and ready to have some events in it” adds Barret.

The Time Immemorial Grant Program is administered by the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and Heritage BC. The $30-million program supports reconciliation, learning, diversity, inclusivity, and resiliency through cultural heritage infrastructure, awareness, and planning.