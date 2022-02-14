City of Nelson Seeks Input on Farmers Market Location

The City of Nelson is seeking input on where to place this year's Farmers Market.

The Markets have been held at Cottonwood Falls Park and Baker Street, but a Thought Exchange online survey hopes to narrow down the community's favorite.

“We want it to be in a place where they (the community) enjoy, something that’s accessible and of course the Wednesday market: It’s been an issue raised by a lot of people whether Cottonwood Falls would be a good market, or Baker Street or the Prestige Inn.” explains Manager Jordan Martin.

“There are many factors of a great market which would include electrical, power, water, and we really want the community to have a say because it’s a market for them and if they’re happy with the location then we’ll have a successful farmers market and it has a whole host of benefits for the economy.” she adds

“They’re going extremely well. Cottonwood Falls Park is a beautiful setting for a farmer’s market. Recently the City was awarded a grant and there’s going to be shade sails this year which will just provide that extra coverage from the sun, rain, and it’s one of the best settings in British Columbia for a farmers market.”

The City took over Market operations back in 2020 and they’re now run by the Nelson and District Youth Centre. Their first event of the season kicks off Sunday, May 8th, for the Mother’s Day Market on Baker Street. Click here to find the survey.