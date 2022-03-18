City of Rossland Celebrates 125th Birthday

(Image provided by City of Rossland)

The City of Rossland is celebrating the municipality’s 125th birthday today, March 18th, with events, refreshments, giveaways and more.

Mayor Kathy Moore says while it's a big day for Rossland, it’s an even bigger year for the Kootenay region as a whole:

“We share our birthdate, March 18th (and) the same year 1897, with Nelson. Also Grand Forks and Greenwood are also turning 125 years old this year; they’re just a little bit later but also in the spring if I recall….”

“We are a survivor; you know the ups and downs from over the years from when it was the boom town of the mining mecca. To you know when thing got a little tough, when things were slower, and now we’re back being just an incredibly vibrant and growing community. We had quite an uptick in our population in the last census….”

Moore says Rossland's housing is currently going like hotcakes and the community is working hard to reach their goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050. She adds although the Official Community Plan wasn't adopted until 2008, she feels Rossland is right on track:

“We’re very concerned about sensible growth and protecting the environment, being concerned about things affecting all of our communities and good governance; (we’ve) come a long way in that regard I think. So I’m really pleased with our progressive over 125 years; I’m pleased with our progress over the last couple of terms.”

Harry Lefevre square has free hot chocolate, stickers and more from 1PM to 4PM today and the Rossland Museum has crafts available. Further community celebrations can be expected later this year including Canada Day, Golden City Days and Rekindle.