City of Trail Receives Murphy Family Funds for Kids Rink Improvements

(Image provided by City of Trail)

The City of Trail says the Trail Memorial Centre's Kids Rink will soon operate nearly all year-round courtesy of the Murphy Family Foundation.

There will also be free programming including community skates that could begin as early as February.

This as The Foundation is contributing $370,000 USD over a six year time period towards rink upgrades to accommodate operations for October through July.

The City adds that enhancements like changing the flooring material and installing new insulation to maintain the ice temperature are hoping to be completed by mid-2023.

The Memorial Centre Kids Rink was built in 1953, just four years after the construction of the Cominco Arena.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow soon.