CKISS Presentation to Nelson Council Sparks Penalty Discussion

One of last Tuesday's presentations to Nelson City Council, February 22nd, heard from the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society.

The delegation spoke to the area's 10 identified high priority invasive plant species including 32 knotweed sites on City property, 12 which are already undergoing control. The presentation also spoke to a series of recommendations for the City to help support Nelson’s native plant species.

“I will spare you my stories of knotweed that we used to control in Fairview. I just note that there are two bright dots (referring to map in presentation) on that spot I was working on for a number of years. (I’m) presuming it bloomed because we never got rid of it….” says Councillor Keith Page

“I was out pulling iris down at the lakeshore in the fall and know how much work this work is, and glad to have you guys there nudging us along. Thank-you very much.” shares Councillor Nicole Charlwood.

Recommendations include mechanical removal for smaller infestations, city staff training, public signage and more.

The District of Squamish enforces up to $10,000 fines for non-compliance with invasive species bylaws and both The City of Nelson and CKISS are already working towards introducing more preventative legislation to educate and better incentivize the community. Nelson’s current penalty for such offenses is just $250.