CKISS Says Waterbodies Remain Clear of Invasive Mussels

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society is highlighting the eleventh consecutive year that local waterbodies have tested free of invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

This doesn't mean the fight is over however, as it's virtually impossible to eradicate these pests once they’re established.

Education Program Coordinator Laurie Frankcom says these mussels come with a variety of threats:

“Big time environmental treats, we’re looking at a decrease in bio-diversity and ecosystem health, definitely the economy as all of our hydro bills would go up if our dams in our area do have zebra mussels start to attach to them, like lots of maintenance costs….”

“…. A lot of us in the Kootenays love our summer beach fun and enjoying the lakes and if zebra mussels were to be introduced, these beautiful beaches could all of a sudden become covered with foul smelling and razer sharp shells, so not a very fun day at the beach if they get introduced.”

CKISS' Staff and contractors collected 267 samples from local lakes and rivers to be tested by the province.

Frankcom says anyone bringing water crafts into BC needs to go through the provincial Invasive Mussel Defence Program:

“Zebra mussels are microscopic so any water that’s in your vessel could be introducing invasive mussels…. Then if you’re in the province we just ask that you practice clean, drain, dry. So making sure when you take your water craft out of any waterbody that you’re doing clean, drain, dry before launching it into a new waterbody, even in the winter time.”

Zebra and quagga mussels possess unique characteristics that make them difficult to control.

Their ability to attach to hard surfaces and survive for extended periods out of the water boost the risk of spreading between waterbodies.

Anyone transporting watercrafts in BC is reminded to stop and report to all watercraft inspection stations along their travel route.