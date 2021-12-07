Clean BC Grant Funding Hits RDKB and RDCK

Our region is benefiting from Clean BC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program grant funding with a pair of announcements coming out over the past few days.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says over $700,00 is seeing the Green Been Curbside Collection Program expand to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B.

That program has been active for 5900 Boundary households for some time already.

Meanwhile the Regional District of Central Kootenay says funds are bringing their launch of regional composting services one step closer to becoming a reality.

Over $1 million covers two-thirds of eligible costs for establishing curbside organics collection in Castlegar and Creston next year, with consultation regarding proposed new Electoral Area curbside collection set for 2023.

