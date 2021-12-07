Clean BC Grant Funding Hits RDKB and RDCK
Our region is benefiting from Clean BC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program grant funding with a pair of announcements coming out over the past few days.
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says over $700,00 is seeing the Green Been Curbside Collection Program expand to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B.
That program has been active for 5900 Boundary households for some time already.
Meanwhile the Regional District of Central Kootenay says funds are bringing their launch of regional composting services one step closer to becoming a reality.
Over $1 million covers two-thirds of eligible costs for establishing curbside organics collection in Castlegar and Creston next year, with consultation regarding proposed new Electoral Area curbside collection set for 2023.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this to follow.
Trail RCMP Issues Benzodiazepine WarningThe detachment’s November 24th weekly release issued a Benzodiazepine Warning. Trail RCMP also want residents to watch out for small fires being set outside by homeless people trying to stay warm. Fire fighters responded to a pair of them recently downtown.
Castlegar RCMP Reports Pair of Stolen VehiclesAny relative information should go to the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.
Murphy Foundation and Smokies Partner to Support Special OlympicsMadelyn says she and brother Ryan, who is a former Smoke Eater, were fortunate enough to play sports and they want to give Special Olympians the same opportunity. The Smokies host Vernon this Friday and Penticton on Saturday.
City Council Receives Nelson Next PresentationMasterminds behind the Nelson Next Climate Strategy fielded Council’s questions on November 19th.
Trail RCMP Reports Increased Local TheftThe Trail Detachment’s latest weekly wrap-up further emphasizes the need to secure valuables, with five reports of theft from vehicles reported over a three-day period.
Nelson Council Receives Poverty Reduction Plan PresentationThe strategy focuses on economic inclusion as well as development, with recommendations to explore a social enterprise and business forum for living wages. Presenters hope the City will publicly endorse the plan, join their Community Partner Network, sponsor a funding application and more.
Grand Forks Council Defers Community Centre DecisionCouncil’s most recent kick at the can has seen three resolutions passed over the last year, but the project could be shelved again facing other costs for flood infrastructure, storm water system management and more.
Grand Forks Council Talks Flood Infrastructure, Provincial PictureCity Council approved taking on full responsibilities of the proposed Downtown and North Ruckle Dikes at their last Regular Meeting, November 22nd, but the City's CAO expressed caution regarding the permitting process.
CBT Speaks to Broadband Network Expansion, Secured FundsThe $7.6 million in secured funding aims to complete work by March 2024. Impacted West Kootenay communities include Erie, Hall, Meadows, Montrose, Park Siding, Porto Rico, Salmo and Ymir.