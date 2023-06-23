Closing Submissions Begin in Trial on Nelson Spitting Incident

Final submissions began today, March 23rd, in an ongoing assault trial at Nelson Provincial Court.

Jeremy Undershute has pleaded not-guilty to the assault charge stemming from a November 20th 2020 incident at Nelson’s Adventure Hotel.

Undershute, born in 1980, was accused of spitting on Rhonda Comeau during an argument over wearing a face mask, after which the complainant suffered a series of heart attacks.

Defense Lawyer Don White’s submissions took up today’s proceedings, largely focused on the issue of surveillance video footage that captured the incident in question.

The court heard how a surveillance video tape that could have been used as evidence had been overwritten and ultimately lost not too long after November 20th.

An additional surveillance tape and camera angle capturing this incident wasn’t uncovered until acknowledged during testimony heard this year, resulting in an adjournment.

White walked Judge Robert Brown through a number of other court cases before submitting the following:

The defense finds that the Police Constable who spoke with Comeau following the alleged spitting incident had a duty to preserve the surveillance footage that was overwritten, and when a serious medical condition put Comeau in hospital, failing to take steps to secure that evidence amounts to unacceptable negligence.

White also claims that video footage appears to show Undershute spitting on the floor, as opposed to spitting directly onto the complainant.

The defense is seeking a stay of proceedings.

A June 28th court appearance will schedule a time that Crown Council Keven Schecter can give their own closing submissions on the behalf of the plaintiff.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more at that time.