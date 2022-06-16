Community Centre Referendum Discussed in Grand Forks Council Chambers

A pair of Regional Directors spoke to a proposed Grand Forks and Rural Area D Community Centre at this week's Regular Council Meeting, June 13th.

The RDKB Board has forwarded referendum questions for fall election ballots to the province after Grand Forks city staff recommended against a referendum on the matter last year. The two referendum questions ask to consider long-term borrowing of up to $16.3-million for the service and spending up to $1.2-million for operating costs.

Director and Councillor Cathy Korolek told the rest of City Council on Monday that there are numerous reasons Grand Forks needs a Community Centre:

“It does provide a place for community to gather… a place for emergency services to operate should we ever need that again. It also provides people a place to go during a time of need…. For local events or having conventions…. I remember just after I moved here Rotary had their annual convention and it went well; it was held basically in the arena. It was a challenge to decorate and it poured rain we had one of those torrential storms that afternoon and we had to keep the water from going inside the arena….”

Councillor Korolek adds the decision is up to the people:

“The referendum was defeated a number of years ago but I think demographics and opinions have changed…. Maybe we’ll have a Community Centre in the future.”

Electoral Area D Rural Grand Forks Director Danna O'Donnell says not to be scared by the price tag:

“Unfortunately we know that this project will never get cheaper, but we need to move forward if it is to become a reality. As uncomfortable as the cost may feel we cannot afford to go back to the plans to cut corners which would add more cost to planning and more time for inflation to go up….”

Community meetings are set to go later this year and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.