Community Forest Framework Discussed by Nelson City Councillor

While it still could be some time, Nelson City Council has forwarded a discussion on Community Forest Framework to a future strategic planning session.

Councillor Keith Page proposed the motion as a late item last Tuesday, April 5th, following a response from the province regarding the City's UBCM resolution last year to look at agro-forestry tenure licences. That resolution stemmed from efforts on the Selous in Bloom project utilizing unique wildfire mitigation methods through agro-forestry, growing trees in conjunction with food crops.

“…. The province really pointed us in response to our resolution at UBCM to look at the Community Forest framework and how the Community Forest Framework operates, how we could engage the Ministry of Agriculture to establish feasibility, (or) figure out what rents might be if someone was to do agro-forestry within a community forest that might circle the City of Nelson. Maybe it’s a partnership with the Regional District, maybe it’s a boundary expansion, but they really sent us in that direction.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg asked Page how he's hoping to focus efforts with regards to surrounding Crown Land:

“It might start out small and grow, it might also be about us pulling ourselves back in terms of our vision and looking at the whole bowl that Nelson sits in and what that looks like. But I think it’s a discussion that we need to have kind of as a strategic priority.” answers Councillor Page

“I like the idea of a community forest but they’re always better before the trees are cut down….” added Mayor John Dooley

The Harrop-Procter Community Forest and West Boundary Community Forest are two local examples of existing Community Forests.