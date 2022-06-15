iHeartRadio
Community Futures Speaks to New Disaster Planning Tool

community futures

A new free online tool courtesy of Community Futures is helping local businesses prepare for emergencies.

The Business Continuity Planning Tool has been tested in group settings for over four years and helps identify hazards, core assets and functions as well as risk mitigation to reduce any negative impacts to business. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Community Futures Central Kootenay’s Executive Director Andrea Wilkey to learn more.

“Really what we’re talking about is being ready for an economic interruption. So that could look like anything; when we first launched these resources in 2019 we were thinking about w2ildfires and flooding. We certainly weren’t thinking about a pandemic but the tool proved useful for that.” says Wilkey

“Really now is the time to be thinking about this, and for businesses that feel like ‘well I don’t have time to be building a plan right now’; even if they go in and look at it, it’s going to prompt them to do things like having copies of their financial statements saved in the cloud….” she adds

“You go in, there are page-by-page questions that you need to answer that prompt you to think about your business and gather all your information in one place…. Once you’ve answered all the questions it basically spits out a Continuity Plan for businesses…. We’ve seen that well-prepared business have proven to fair much better through and after disaster because they’ve considered the possible impacts so I would just encourage our business community to take advantage of this great tool.” Wilkey tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom

The tool can be accessed online and a free one hour public webinar at noon today, June 15th, is available to anyone interested. Click here to pre-register for your spot.

