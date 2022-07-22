Complaint Filed Against Community-Industry Response Group on May Raid
(Image previously provided by Last Stand West Kootenays/Credit: Louis Bockner)
While those facing charges related to logging protests near Argenta and Johnson's Landing await their second court appearance, protest groups aren't being quiet about their discontent.
A formal complaint to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission yesterday, July 21st, by the BC Civil Liberties Association and six other groups is targeted at the RCMP's Community Industry Response Group. Groups include Last Stand West Kootenay, the Autonomous Sinixt, the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, the Wilderness Committee, Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada, Mount Willet Wilderness Forever, From the Heart Kootenays and Fridays for Future Nelson
The (CRIG) Group raided a logging protest near Argenta and Johnson's Landing on May 17th and the 14 page letter alleges unlawful arrests, overly broad and arbitrary use of police discretion, overboard use of exclusion zones and more. The letter to Chairperson Lahaie also includes Arrestee and Witness Statements from 20 people.
Click here to find a direct link to the press release.
