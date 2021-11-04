Complex Price Discussions Return to Castlegar Council Chambers

Castlegar City Council continued a discussion on Complex complications at Monday’s Regular Meeting, November 1st. This after some members of Council shared concerns last month that increased recreation complex prices are troubling the community, with seniors being impacted the most.

Mayor Kirk Duff walked the room through a report on up to date pricing and explained some of the Regional District’s reasoning behind the change. He says concerns are not falling on deaf ears; it’s just a difficult situation requiring some tough choices:

“How do we keep this facility functioning at any level that’s acceptable given what money it’s going to take to do it? So I agree…. I think they are probably, they are intending, The District, to review the whole rate structure again in a year but that doesn’t mean it’s suddenly gonna [sic] come down….”

Part of the price hike comes down to operational fees which he expects will have grown since last calculated back in 2017. Between that, a smaller user base, unsuccessful grants and the pandemic interrupting certain plans, Mayor Duff says to expect some tough decisions over the next six months.

Councillor Sue Heaton Sherstobitoff was happy with the Mayor's report but hopes that struggling seniors can still be addressed. She says she often wonders how further investment could have helped:

“…. You know, update the pool (and) everything; your numbers would go up. A lot of people drive to Trail to go to the pool to have pool parties and that because we don’t have anything new to offer.”

Councillor Dan Rye agrees that the Complex could use some TLC, but says the powers-that-be need to stop putting work on the back-burner every time a grant application comes back unsuccessful:

“It’s been, as the Mayor said, ‘let’s get a grant and we’ll go ahead and do something’ and then we don’t get the grant and we don’t do anything. So we need to spend a lot of money on that facility. It needs to be done and it’s going to have to probably be paid for through taxation.”

