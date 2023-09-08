Connectivity Upgrades Set to Benefit 5429 Basin Households

(Image provided by CBT: Pictured left to right: Johnny Strilaeff, President & CEO, Columbia Basin Trust; Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston; Hon. Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens' Services; Walter Popoff, Director Area H, Regional District of Central Kootenay and member of the Southeastern BC Regional Connectivity Committee; and Jocelyn Carver, Board Chair, Columbia Basin Trust.)

A media event in Castlegar yesterday, September 8th 2023, heard government officials announce an 82-million dollar total investment in local broadband connectivity.

The federal and provincial governments are committing 29-million dollars each while the Columbia Basin Trust chips in 23-million dollars.

CBT President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff explains:

“The contribution from senior levels of government is more than 58 million dollars…. In this region and that’s money that creates a legacy. That is putting an asset in place that is going to be here for us, our kids, our grandkids and generations there after.”

Investments will provide 59 rural indigenous communities and 5429 households with better and faster access to digital services with high speed internet.

BC’s Minister of Citizens' Services Lisa Beare says this project is massive in both scope and scale:

“We did this fabulous recent study in the province that shows how connectivity generates significant economic return to the local area and we did a study specifically for the Kootenay region. It was estimated that over a 20 year period there will be a 14-time return on the initial provincial investment.”

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says connectivity is a necessity in this day and age:

“I know when we were looking for a house that was one of the things on our list, is we needed to be connected, otherwise I wasn’t going to be able to work and so I know how important connectivity is you know it’s not just for streaming Netflix, it’s for doing your school work, for connecting with your doctor and also connecting with friends and relatives around the world.”

The target completion date is in 2027 and work will be completed in phases for each of the 59 communities.

Impacted communities include Appledale, Edgewood, New Denver, Rural Slocan, Rural Salmo, Winlaw, Ymir and much more.