Cory Westcott Still Missing, says Nelson RCMP
(Images provided by Nelson RCMP)
Cory Westcott is still missing more than three years later.
A release published today by Nelson RCMP says on the night of August 31st 2020, 34-year old Cory Westcott was seen for the last time in Bonnington, roughly a 10-minute drive west of Nelson.
Nelson Police received a missing report for Cory on September 4th 2020.
Westcott is described as a 5-foot-10, 209-pound, Caucasian male with blonde hair, hazel eyes, multiple tattoos and piercings, plus a gold grown on his upper front left tooth.
Cory was last seen wearing white pants, a black t-shirt and shoes, with a multi-coloured Supreme backpack.
Anyone with relative information should contact Nelson RCMP.
