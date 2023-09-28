Cory Westcott Still Missing, says Nelson RCMP

(Images provided by Nelson RCMP)

Cory Westcott is still missing more than three years later.

A release published today by Nelson RCMP says on the night of August 31st 2020, 34-year old Cory Westcott was seen for the last time in Bonnington, roughly a 10-minute drive west of Nelson.

Nelson Police received a missing report for Cory on September 4th 2020.

Westcott is described as a 5-foot-10, 209-pound, Caucasian male with blonde hair, hazel eyes, multiple tattoos and piercings, plus a gold grown on his upper front left tooth.

Cory was last seen wearing white pants, a black t-shirt and shoes, with a multi-coloured Supreme backpack.

Anyone with relative information should contact Nelson RCMP.