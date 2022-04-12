Council Awards Airport Project Tender, March Goes Cancellation-Free

Castlegar City Council talked airport operations last week and awarded a tender for a project installing solar LED runway edge lights.

Cancelgar who? Last month saw 100% flight reliability and between 55% and 60% flight capacity, which is expected to keep growing. There are 7-day-per-week flights ongoing between Castlegar and Vancouver and Calgary is set to join that list starting May 1st.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych gave Castlegar City Council the run-down on April 4th:

“We are near completion of the LED retrofit inside the terminal. It’s definitely making a huge difference inside on the ambiance. The maintenance crew is working hard to prepare for the increase in passengers; we’ve done a lot of painting, just a little beautification….”

Habrych explains that a hefty grant received back in 2020 is extending to next March to fund runway upgrades:

“…. A very healthy grant of $375,000 towards the improvement of our runway edge lights for a solar LED style type of product, which will significantly improve the situational awareness of the airport while the pilot flies overheard trying to identify the airport for the visual approach, so this is a very forward thinking project….”

The tender was awarded to ARC-Aviation Renewables out of Victoria.