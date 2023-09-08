COVID Outbreak Ends at Trail's KBRH
A COVID outbreak at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital has ended.
Interior Health confirms that the outbreak began on the facility’s surgical unit but was declared over on Wednesday, September 6th.
There were seven patients and 11 staff impacted by the outbreak, with one patient death.
