Craig Kiyono Speaks to 2022 Citizen of the Year Award

The Nakusp Rotary Club has named Craig Kiyono as Citizen of the Year for 2022.

The Member and Treasurer for Nakusp’s Volunteer Fire Department and President and Search Manager for Arrow Lakes Search and Rescue was caught off guard by word of the award.

Kiyono learned about the recognition just a month or two prior to the ceremony:

“It (the ceremony) was nice, there were some members from Search and Rescue and also from the Fire Department that came. It was also kind of nice that my grandfather won the award in like, 2012 I believe.”

He says despite a busy lifestyle, it's work that he enjoys:

“My core group of friends are all in the Fire Department and Search and Rescue so I’ve made most of my friends through that…. It does take up a lot of my free time, as you can imagine.”

Saving lives wasn't always the goal for Kiyono, who originally studied computer science:

“Going into emergency services wasn’t really anything that I’d thought about before. My grandfather had about 50 years in this department and both my uncles were members of the same department, so a bit of a history in my family.”

He didn't expect the award from Rotary but thanks everybody involved, as well as the volunteers.