Credit Unions Collaborate for Rossland Housing Project

Kootenay Savings Credit Union is leading the charge on a 102-residential unit building set for Rossland.

Senior Manager Commercial Service Diane Sirois explains why The Crescent is perfect for the Rossland Ski Hill:

“Although it’s at the base of a skill hill it’s not just a skill hill project; downtown Rossland is nearby. We have a lack of housing, so even if you’re not a skier you might be into biking or mountain biking or cross country skiing….”

The development has already made history as the largest housing project ever in the region, including studios, one bedrooms and lofts. Features include built-in outdoor adventures, connected spaces to mingle with neighbours, a market, fitness area and more.

Sirois says The Crescent at Red will provide opportunity to first-time home buyers:

“With the average price for the smallest unit at about $375,000 it enables some newcomers to the housing market, so that’s what appealed to us. It was great to provide housing but also as an investment, if you wish to put it in a rental pool or rent it yourself so it has many aspects that were appealing.”

“The lead builder for this project is a local company DJM Contracting…. It’s going to set the stage for DJM as a competent builder and hopefully for us we hope it’s going to lead to other larger projects so it’s nice to finance one to fives homes at a time but I think our area needs more units that that.” she adds

Other funding partners for the 45-million dollar housing project include Nelson, Grand Forks, Salmon Arm and Interior Savings Credit Unions.