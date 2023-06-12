Creston RCMP Requests Help Locating Wanted 18-Year Old

(Image provided by Creston RCMP)

Creston RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating Zachary Muise.

Muise is wanted on an endorsed warrant for three charges: willfully resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and theft under $5000.

“Police are actively looking for Zachary Muise and he is known to be in Creston” states Creston RCMP Media Relations officer Cst. Brett Urano.

The 18-year old is described as six feet and 1 inch tall, 163-pounds, with brown hair and a thin build.

Any relative information should go to Creston RCMP.