Creston RCMP Requests Help Locating Wanted 18-Year Old
(Image provided by Creston RCMP)
Creston RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating Zachary Muise.
Muise is wanted on an endorsed warrant for three charges: willfully resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and theft under $5000.
“Police are actively looking for Zachary Muise and he is known to be in Creston” states Creston RCMP Media Relations officer Cst. Brett Urano.
The 18-year old is described as six feet and 1 inch tall, 163-pounds, with brown hair and a thin build.
Any relative information should go to Creston RCMP.
Castlegar City Council Updated on Pending Pride CrosswalkRecent brainstorming considered doing either a rainbow or the pride progress flag, but ultimately a six-color rainbow flag bounded by white bars was selected.
Interior Health Commits to Improving Nelson Clubhouse Location, moreThe Authority has relocated all mental health services from the Clubhouse to other IH locations while the launch of new inhalation overdose prevention services remains on hold.
Castlegar City Council Hears Short and Long Term Odour SolutionsDirector of Municipal Services Chris Hallam recapped a recent community meeting where he spoke to Woodland Park residents on the situation's history, current state and next steps forward.
Salmo RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Assault IncidentWitnesses and anyone who might know the suspect or other relevant information is urged to contact Salmo RCMP.
SD8 Superintendent Speaks to Upcoming Leadership ChangesAll changes take effect on August 1st, 2023. One new addition is a person previously from our area and now returning.
Nelson City Council Hears Recommendations for Downtown Public SpacesCommunity feedback through the collaborative project heard the group encourage an experimental approach for three main themes: increased connectivity, accessibility and a pedestrian-centered Downtown.
Nelson Neighbourhood Network Member Addresses Clubhouse, Inhalation Site ConcernsWhat began as concerns surrounding Nelson's Vernon Street Clubhouse has grown to opposition of the safe inhalation site set to open at that same location.
Grand Forks Citizens on Patrol seek Formal Agreement with CityThe Citizens on Patrol group consists of 17 volunteers, mainly retirees, with bi-weekly patrols in a city-owned van and close collaboration with Grand Forks RCMP, including direct contact to on-duty officers.
KCBP Hosts Workshops in Advance of Annual Bat CountsOur provincial government announced in April that the fungus was detected in bat excrement around Grand Forks. White Nose Syndrome has already spread to 38 states and eight provinces, so far putting three bat species on Canada's endangered list.