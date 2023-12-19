Crown Seeking Six to Eight Years for Alex Willness, Pre-Sentencing Continues
Pre-sentencing for Alex Jack Willness continues today, December 19th in Nelson, after Crown Counsel proposed a six to eight year non-conditional sentence yesterday minus time already served.
Crown is also seeking a life-long firearm prohibition and more.
The Defence calls The Crown’s proposal inappropriate and is instead seeking a conditional three and a half year sentence spent within the community, plus three years probation.
Willness was 26-years of age at the time of the offence and was found guilty of manslaughter in June of this year.
This following the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young, who was struck in the head with a skateboard by Willness, late on July 16th 2020.
The Castlegar man has already spent 371 days in custody and while he is said to have stopped drinking, he has since tested positive for fentanyl.
Crown says a correctional facility would provide Willness the resources necessary for rehabilitation but the Defence calls this a "crushing blow" to the progress Willness has made up until this point.
Madame Justice Lyster says if judgement cannot be made on Thursday or Friday, the decision would move to January.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom has details on day two of pre-sentencing here.
-
Sentencing for Alex Willness Slated for 2024A fix-date to schedule the sentencing of Alex Willness is set for December 8th in Nelson. Tuesday began with defendant Jordan Watt, who walked the room through steps taken by Willness on his road to recovery.
-
Grand Forks Council Hears Third Quarter Crime Update from RCMPJuly, August and September saw 675 total calls for service this year, down from 814 last year. That includes 405 calls for service within city limits, down from 483.
-
Grand Forks Council Hears Updated Proposal for Pickleball at Barbara AnnThe estimated price tag has risen over 60% since August’s proposal, with $260,000 now needed to complete the project. Council voted to forward the request to upcoming budget deliberations.
-
Trail RCMP: Arrests Made Following Suspicious Fire, Public Intoxication, moreRiley Jackson was criminally charged on December 1st with two counts of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence. RCMP says they're aware of community concerns surrounding fires in the area over the last few months and are taking the situation very seriously.
-
CKISS Says Waterbodies Remain Clear of Invasive MusselsThis doesn't mean the fight is over however, as it's virtually impossible to eradicate these pests once they’re established. Zebra and quagga mussels possess unique characteristics that make them difficult to control.
-
Nelson City Council Briefed on 2024 Water, Wastewater RatesWater is set to increase by 2.5%, wastewater by two-percent and the annual resource recovery rate would rise $25.
-
Dog Park Report, Recommendations, Discussed by Castlegar City CouncilCouncil had directed staff to explore costs associated with addressing concerns back in October. Now elected officials aim to debate spending $10,000 on increased bylaw enforcement and up to $5000 on educational efforts during upcoming budget deliberations.
-
Notice of Motion in Castlegar Aims to Address Suspicious FiresThe motion, announced by Mayor Maria McFaddin, describes a 240% increase in suspicious fires this year. The matter is set for consideration at the next Castlegar Council meeting, December 18th.
-
Nelson City Council Approves Letter Calling for Peace in GazaThe City Council endorsed letter was approved on Tuesday, December 5th. It is set to go to the federal government and federal opposition party leaders, BC Premier David Eby and more.