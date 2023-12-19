Crown Seeking Six to Eight Years for Alex Willness, Pre-Sentencing Continues

Pre-sentencing for Alex Jack Willness continues today, December 19th in Nelson, after Crown Counsel proposed a six to eight year non-conditional sentence yesterday minus time already served.

Crown is also seeking a life-long firearm prohibition and more.

The Defence calls The Crown’s proposal inappropriate and is instead seeking a conditional three and a half year sentence spent within the community, plus three years probation.

Willness was 26-years of age at the time of the offence and was found guilty of manslaughter in June of this year.

This following the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young, who was struck in the head with a skateboard by Willness, late on July 16th 2020.

The Castlegar man has already spent 371 days in custody and while he is said to have stopped drinking, he has since tested positive for fentanyl.

Crown says a correctional facility would provide Willness the resources necessary for rehabilitation but the Defence calls this a "crushing blow" to the progress Willness has made up until this point.

Madame Justice Lyster says if judgement cannot be made on Thursday or Friday, the decision would move to January.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom has details on day two of pre-sentencing here.