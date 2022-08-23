David Eby Speaks to Weekend Stop in the Kootenays

(Image provided by Facebook)

David Eby made a pit-stop in the Kootenays over the weekend to hear from residents on his pursuit to replace BC Premier John Horgan.

The former Vancouver-Point Grey MLA and Minister responsible for Housing was BC's longest serving Attorney General over the last 30 years at the time of his resignation from cabinet, to pursue leadership of the NDP.

Eby tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that housing was a dominant topic during this leg of his listening tour:

“…. And not just homelessness, although that was certainly raised as an issue especially in Trail, but also issues of workforce housing and housing for the people that make cities go and to have decent incomes which just can’t find a decent places to live and housing for seniors as well…. Especially in the Nelson area; issues around environment, climate change, logging practices and old growth came up as well.”

He also spoke to discussions around healthcare and accessing medical services during this stop in his listening tour, but adds transportation is one key topic that rural communities like ours are louder about than those in the lower mainland.

“It was beautiful weather, it was such a beautiful part of the world and it was really nice to be up and down the highway, mostly between Castlegar and Nelson area. (I) Visited industry; was as Kalesnikoff at their mass timber manufacturing plant. Visiting with the new President of Selkirk College and meeting with NDP members at the Humble Bean in Castlegar, did the Sculpture Walk….

Eby says he’s no stranger to this part of BC’s interior:

“My mother in law taught at Selkirk College for many years and my wife spent a number of years in Nelson and did her training as a nurse there before she became a family doctor and so lots of family and friends connections. It was nice to certainly run into that side of the family’s friends and connections; sent some fun photographs back to my wife of old friends and pleasantly surprised her about who came out.”

The deadline to register to vote in the race is September 4th and the new BC NDP leadership announcement goes December 3rd.