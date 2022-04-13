Decision on Development at Brandson Park Hears Emotional Response

Last week's decision to adopt a zoning amendment allowing a four-story mixed-use development in Castlegar saw an emotional couple of hours’ worth of discussion.

Councillors with over a decade on the job struggled to recall more difficult decisions or packed audiences like seen at March's Public Hearing. While that earlier meeting heard a mostly negative response to the proposal, Councillor Maria McFaddin says the community is actually split down the middle and it's not as one-sided as the delegation made it seem.

She says one community member's experience back in March exemplifies the fear many residents have to speak up:

“…. She almost got booed right out of the room and I was so disappointed in my community. Because I assured people that everyone’s voice matters and that they deserve to be heard and some of you did really well and I want to commend you for that. Some of you need to take a look and realize that just how I value your voice, other people’s voice deserve to be heard as well and valued….”

“I get up in the morning and I think about it, I go to bed and I think about this, but as Councillor McFaddin has indicated: Nothing is black and white. There is always the grey and as I said, as a Councillor I have to think about what’s best for our whole community and right now we need housing.” adds Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff

Councillors generally cited the need for local housing verses the 33% of Bob Brandson Park on the line. One official noted that even housing not specifically listed as affordable housing can still make other units available elsewhere for people needing a roof over their head.

The only opposing vote was Councillor Bergen Price who called the decision to move ahead a "Castlegar thing to do":

“You see good corporations, they have vision, (and) they’re rooted in some sort of legacy. Castlegar: We’re like the Vancouver Canucks of a community. We change our jerseys, we’re happily ever after, (and) we’re hooked on Castlegar…. We don’t have any roots here and it’s time we start making roots.”

Councillor Price adds he simply isn’t hearing the same notions of community support for the project expressed by other members of Council. Council is committed to re-developing what's left of Bob Brandson Park to better commemorate his legacy. Mayor Duff suggested the Park could better dictate his story using improved placards and possibly a water-feature sculpture.

Public speakers hit the double-digits following Council’s decision to express their feelings and at least one of them was supportive of the City’s next steps.