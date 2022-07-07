Delegation to Castlegar Council Talks Camas, Proposed Playground

Castlegar City Council says they'll keep environmental considerations in mind, recently expressed by a pair of residents regarding an impending Play Structure.

Council was briefed on the Castle Play Structure proposed for Millennium Park just hours before the delegation at the June 27th Regular Meeting. The delegation presented community feedback suggesting developments should be in areas already impacted.

Megan Read explains the Park is a great educational example for bio-diversity with heritage value:

“This year even the spring it was a spectacular camas season with all the wet rain. There were many people in the park including students as well as these tourists that I came upon who came directly from the Castlegar Airport from Calgary, and they came directly to Millennium Park to see the bloom before continuing onto Christina Lake.”

“There’s a real opportunity to highlight the cultural values and the historic values. Trail has designated their camas as a heritage site. The British Columbia government just this year has an action plan, and brought the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People into law….” Adds Read

Speakers suggest the space next to Millennium’s Bike Park is ideal for a Play Structure so that non-riders can play on more than just trees.

Acting Mayor Councillor Dan Rye encourages presenters to take part in Official Community Plan consultation:

“I can see you’re very passionate about what you’re working for and moving forward as far as where the playground goes there is no final decision been made on where it will be going so all these things will be taken into consideration moving forward and of course the official community plan will be getting started shortly….”

Camas bulbs are one of many root foods important to First Nations in BC and Monday’s slideshow suggests camas is only found within BC city limits in Victoria and Castlegar.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have a story on the aforementioned proposed Play Structure in the days to follow.