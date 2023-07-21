Development Continues at Kaslo's Langham Cultural Centre

Bounce News recently caught up with some of the masterminds behind Kaslo's Langham Centre, an over 125-year old cultural hub for the North Kootenay Lake region.

The building, previously having operating as a boarding house, bank, bar, boat factory and more, was to be sold and dismantled in 1974 before it was salvaged by the now-Langham Cultural Society.

Board President Marianne Hobden says the Centre is vibrant with varying programs and a focus on Japanese Canadian heritage:

“We have the Japanese Canadian museum as a vital part of what we prepared here. It’s two floors, a photographic museum, but also there is a room setup that one of the families would have lived in at the time of the internment.”

They hope to have phase three of Japanese Garden work, including fencing and plaques, completed by next year for the Society's 50th anniversary. The Centre was home to 80 Japanese Canadians who were forcibly interned during World War II

Hobden adds that the Columbia Basin Trust has been a huge supporter of development:

“They have supported the renovation work that was done that was started in 2017. We probably spent about $1.75-million over that year attending to everything from getting the seating and getting some of the mechanical stuff looked at, replacing windows….”

Executive Director Charissa Hoppenbrouwers speaks to the Architecture Foundation of BC recognizing the Langham as one of "BC's 100 Best Buildings":

“Just the fact that such a small centre has such an asset like this and the contest in 2014 where the Langham was recognized as one of the top 100 buildings, it was really interesting and in the interior region the Langham Cultural Centre was actually given the third spot….”

2023 is the third summer of outdoor concerns at the venue, as performances at The Centre's theatre were put on hold during the pandemic.

The facility also includes a performance theatre, art galleries, studios for rent and more.