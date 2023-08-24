DMAF Report to Grand Forks Council Covers Flood Mitigation Efforts

Disaster Mitigation and Adaption works continue for the City of Grand Forks and the main focus is preventing future flooding.

That from a report presented to Grand Forks City Council on August 14th.

Priority areas for flood mitigation efforts are the Downtown and North Ruckle, Rockwool and South Ruckle, restoring of the floodplain and offsetting project costs.

Project Manager Ben Stevens tells Council that a contract has been awarded for demolition in North Ruckle:

“Hydraclean was the successful contractor for the abetment and demolition east of Second Street in North Ruckle…. And they’ve partnered with Boundary Excavating to do the demolition, so by the end of August we’re told our contractors will be complete all demolitions east of Second Street in North Ruckle.”

The South Ruckle dike design should wrap up this year:

“We’ve started developing our procurement package for detailed design of the South Ruckle dike and we’ve also engaged with our existing consultant to update the design of the storm water management plan.”

Over $50.2-million has been spent as of June: Nearly $32-million in capital projects and $17.5-million working with properties.

It's certainly proving worth it.... Stevens showed City Council images from this May's high-water:

“You can see just how dry the downtown is and how well protected the downtown is and again our systems worked very well, the pumps worked very well. This is nothing compared to what they can take on right? This is a one in ten or a one in 15 year event as opposed to a one in 200-plus.”

Advocacy continues at both provincial and federal levels for further financial support for Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund works.