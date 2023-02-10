Dog Park Lighting Discussion Returns to Castlegar City Council

Lights at Castlegar's dog park were voted out of recent budget deliberations, but a delegation to City Council hopes to keep the dream alive.

A local running group representative has surpassed 180 petition signatures for lighting improvements at Millennium Park and the Dog Park. Lighting reportedly covers only about 75% of Millennium which can cause conflict, like for example, between runners and dog walkers.

Acting Mayor on February 6th, Councillor Cherryl MacLeod, says there's still a chance to get that lighting:

“We can put that back into the budget for next year and talk about lights around the part that hasn’t got the li- I live right there (and) I hadn’t really thought about that. I can look out of my kitchen window and I can see the lights of the path, but you’re right it doesn’t go around the bridge or around the edge of the dog park. So I mean that’s something we can certainly consider; it’s not going to happen for this year because like I said we’ve already set our budget.”

“I think the original Millennium path-way was constructed in 2000…. I do believe that it went all the way to the fourth lookout and it was all lit as part of that original project. But that loop that comes back that goes along the dog park and then connects back, I think that was a secondary project and so maybe it wasn’t budgeted to have lighting on that section….” explains Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow

Councillor MacLeod also explained the closure of the Rotary Exercise Park to Monday’s delegation:

“It’s not like we decided it wasn’t a good idea anymore or anything, like The Rotary very generously donated that to Millennium Park and I think that it got a lot of use. But as it stands right now there’s pieces of it that aren’t safe and we can’t get replacement pieces. So that’s why it’s been basically decommissioned and will be taken out of there.”

Bounce Radio will have more coverage from Monday’s Castlegar City Council meeting to follow.