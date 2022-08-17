Double Attempted-Robbery Suspect Arrested in Grand Forks

(Image: Grand Forks RCMP Detachment)

A bail hearing awaits the suspect arrested in Monday evening's double robbery attempt in Grand Forks.

Police were initially dispatched to a Central Avenue gas station shortly after 8:30PM, August 15th, and once on scene found an individual filing a second report to Extra Foods.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler to learn more:

“The (initial) caller reported that the suspect male had since left and was heading to the Extra Foods store across the street. Once officers arrived on scene they located another caller that was calling 911 to report another robbery….”

A second police officer quickly located the suspect on patrol who was taken into custody without incident.

“Thankfully the suspect did not use any weapons during these attempted robberies; he more or less just used his words…. The suspect is known to Grand Forks RCMP and we’ve dealt with him on previous occasions, just not for a robbery.” adds Sergeant Peppler

Thankfully no persons were injured and no items were taken during the attempted robberies. The Crown has approved two counts of Attempted Robbery against 24-year old Jayden Charles Cobb of Grand Forks.