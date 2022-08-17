Double Attempted-Robbery Suspect Arrested in Grand Forks
(Image: Grand Forks RCMP Detachment)
A bail hearing awaits the suspect arrested in Monday evening's double robbery attempt in Grand Forks.
Police were initially dispatched to a Central Avenue gas station shortly after 8:30PM, August 15th, and once on scene found an individual filing a second report to Extra Foods.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler to learn more:
“The (initial) caller reported that the suspect male had since left and was heading to the Extra Foods store across the street. Once officers arrived on scene they located another caller that was calling 911 to report another robbery….”
A second police officer quickly located the suspect on patrol who was taken into custody without incident.
“Thankfully the suspect did not use any weapons during these attempted robberies; he more or less just used his words…. The suspect is known to Grand Forks RCMP and we’ve dealt with him on previous occasions, just not for a robbery.” adds Sergeant Peppler
Thankfully no persons were injured and no items were taken during the attempted robberies. The Crown has approved two counts of Attempted Robbery against 24-year old Jayden Charles Cobb of Grand Forks.
-
Rossland Council Talks Green Bins, Organics CollectionThe City had hoped all residential program participants would get bear resistant bins but constraints such as funding are instead seeing a mix of 80-litre critter proof bins and 120-litre bear resistant bins.
-
Castlegar Suspicious Death Confirmed HomicideThe victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, who had no fixed address but was known to travel between a number of local communities.
-
Happipad Representative Speaks to Selkirk Partnership, Housing and moreThe Bounce Radio Newsroom covered a recent presentation on Happipad to Castlegar City Council, but also caught up with Marketing Intern Christian Bertsch to learn more.
-
Nelson Council Approves Remuneration ChangesThe Mayor's $62,263 base level annual remuneration is rising by 12.69% to $70,170. Annual remuneration for City Councillors jumps by 5.14%, from $26,212 to $27,560. Councillors say their lives go beyond the meetings and preparation; it's constant work that shouldn't be a financial burden.
-
Rossland City Council Hears Update from Bear Smart Task ForceIncreased communal-bin usage is seeing less bears breaking into garbage, but late garbage pick-ups in higher-activity areas remain a problem.
-
Nelson City Council Approves Cube 2.0 LocationThe Association has long sought an Olympic caliber indoor climbing facility in Nelson and the Cube 2.0 will be just a short distance from their current 10th Street Selkirk College location at 820-Tenth Street
-
Christina Lake Fundraiser Aims to be Canada's Longest Open Water SwimImpacted local charities are Christina Lake's Stewardship Society, Firefighters Society and Artisans Society. Other organizations being fundraised for are the BC Breast Cancer Society and CureSPG50; a charity for an Ultra-Rare Neurodegenerative disease.
-
BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, moreCurrent wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note.
-
Thursday Campfire Ban, Update on Briggs Creek BlazeTomorrow's campfire ban is in addition to category two and three burning bans implemented earlier.