Dozens Flock to Support Argenta Logging Protestors in Nelson

Individuals arrested at local logging protests in May and June made their first scheduled court appearance yesterday, July 19th.

This as efforts to protect Argenta-Johnsons Landing Face have been active for decades. Two of the 19 facing charges are reportedly representing themselves against Cooper Creek Cedar. Tuesday heard about the pursuit of criminal contempt of court charges against just 17 individuals instead of civil charges. The application to crown counsel is currently under review and a decision is expected sometime in late August or September.

Last Stand West Kootenay’s Miguel Pastor is among those facing charges and tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the support being displayed is helpful for their overall cause:

“It’s so important to have people watching and listening inside the courtroom, outside the court room, showing that this is a matter of public interest. This isn’t just a small civil matter of some people violating a court order this is people standing up for a livable breathable future…. We’re literally fighting for survival against climate change. People are dying in Europe right now. There’s a new hole over the ozone layer. Climate collapse: It’s here.”

Pastor adds that the injunction specifies against interfering with or blocking logging practices, but he feels the majority of those protesting did not directly interfere:

“The logging company has a very deep interest in persecuting everyone who had any presence at the protest against their logging of the mountain side. The hope is, and this is just a hope, that the crown will hold themselves to a higher standard than the logging company….”

Those inside Nelson Court on Tuesday had dozens of supporters on the outside. Roughly 40 people made up a circle outside City Hall; coming together to drum, sing, reflect and eventually speak to the court proceedings and proposed next steps.

Bounce Radio heard from Meghan Beatty who was arrested in Argenta as well as at larger demonstrations at Fairy Creek:

“All of my friends who were there with me to peacefully protest off to the side and I was the only one who was going to be locked down into what we call the sleeping dragon so that industry could not make it up the road…. But the RCMP has other ideas….. The CRIG came in with about 40 officers. They sent about 35 to our peaceful protest and yeah they arrested basically everyone whether they were on the road, off the road, whether they were asking to leave, they arrested elders…. a minor.…”

Last Stand West Kootenay’s John Alton says many members were inspired by protests at Fairy Creek:

“We just came together and said okay let’s find where there’s some ancient forests left and try to save them. So we did a blockade at the end of Bryce Creek and we did another blockade at Argenta face. So yeah we’re just a bunch of people who said ‘we’ve got to do something’….”

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this story as it progresses.