Drag Storytime Performer Addresses Saturday Event, Online Backlash

(Image provided by Justin Baumgardner: Performer Birkley Valks still got to read on Saturday following last week's postponement of a drag storytime children's event at the Nelson Public Library)

A Drag Storytime event recently postponed at Nelson's Library was an even greater success when held on the street, but hateful dialogue doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

Performer Birkley Valks commends the library for doing what was right for the sake of public safety and thanks the community for showing up:

“The outpouring of love, it was phenomenal; I can’t get over it…. We were kind of estimating around 400, 500 people that ended up showing up. So we couldn’t fit everybody in the Public Library anyway, so it worked out well.”

The success of Saturday’s event did not however lessen the hateful dialogue being shared online. One such example is a Facebook post, published early Sunday, using photographs of the performer's children without his consent and attacking both Birkley’s accomplishment and character.

“For people that fight so hard or claim to be fighting for the rights of their children; you just threw mine under the bus so quickly without even considering how it would affect them or my family and I really didn’t appreciate that. I’ve been trying to keep an open mind and open conversation with anyone who is opposed because I feel like communication and open-mindedness will save everything…. We’re all hurting and it’s really easy to lash out. The conversation needs to be open, as much as we possibly can without putting ourselves and our mental health at risk.” he says

Facebook has not banned the hateful posts and RCMP reportedly claim their hands are tied, as they don't violate the criminal code. Valks believes change needs to come next:

“I have a meeting with our local MLA Brittny Anderson on Friday and we’re going to discuss the movement forward in terms of law and how we can make this safe so people like myself aren’t dealing with this…. Don’t get me wrong; this is something that while I’m dealing with it in a public sense, people like myself deal with this every day.”

In closing, Valks tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that while some protestors may feel they’re doing right by their children, it’s important to consider that some youth could grow to feel they belong to the very community being picked apart by their parents; there needs to be open conversation.